Milton Hershey School Alum Kenneth Griffin Releases Debut Book Under The See

Shows He's As Talented As He Is Handsome

I love women, writing and being around good energy.”
— Kenneth Griffin
POUGHKEEPSIE , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth Griffin, electrifying master of the written word, releases his debut book of poems, Under The See. Writing since he was 6 years old, Griffin is a skilled songwriter and musician, but he wanted to focus on poetry for this piece of art. Under The See is a book of ten poems with the sole purpose of inspiring readers and awakening the light within them. Themes feature love, peace, and being happy with who you are.

Originally from Harlem, NYC, Griffin attended and graduated from Milton Hershey School. He then went on to earn his bachelors degree in Communications and Media/Radio and T.V. Production from SUNY New Paltz in 2012. Griffin is also the founder of WizardnGod Creationz LLC, a multimedia company. He started the company in 2023 with the mission to create content that would inspire and uplift others. Griffin has always been passionate about music and the arts, and he hopes to use his platform to spread positivity and light.

You can purchase Under The See on Amazon or check out Griffin's other services on WizardnGod Creationz's website.

