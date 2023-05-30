CT Based Company Is Bringing Palm Trees To The Northeast and Tri-State
Own Or Lease Real Palm Trees For The Summer
There is no better feeling than transforming your yard summer after summer, into a tropical paradise when you live in a cold weather climate like we do”HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CT Palms and Tropicals is making it easy to bring a touch of the tropics to your home this summer. The Connecticut-based company, founded in 2016, has quickly become the largest supplier of palm trees and tropicals in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.
— Patrick Baker
If looking for a special addition to your backyard or want to add some tropical flair to your wedding, CT Palms and Tropicals has you covered! Rent real palm trees for your home, restaurant, party, or event.
The pandemic has been difficult on restaurants but CT Palms and Tropicals has helped provide an escape from reality with their rental services. Palm trees were a popular choice for outdoor dining during COVID-19 restrictions as they created an atmosphere of relaxation for customers.
CT Palms and Tropicals has been featured on four major news networks in Connecticut as well as several local publications due to their unique idea of bringing the tropics right into people’s backyards. The company also offers delivery services throughout Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and beyond!
If looking for something special this summer or have an upcoming event that could use some extra tropical flare, contact CT Palms and Tropicals today! With great prices on rentals all year round – it’ll be hard not to take advantage of this one-of-a-kind service.
BRANDON HALL
CT Palms & Tropicals
+1 203-394-2745
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
CT Palms Brings Palm Trees To The Tri-State