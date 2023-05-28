ROAD CLOSURE - VT ROUTE 104/OLD HOMESTEAD RD FAIRFAX
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 104 near Old Homestead Rd Fairfax will be shut down until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash with lines down . Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
