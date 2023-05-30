World Citizen Foundation appoints Board Member Marie Driven Theodore as new Vice President
Marie Driven Theodore is equipped to handle the business affairs of the board and will act as a liaison for the group.NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofit, nonpartisan think-tank, the World Citizen Foundation, is under new leadership with the addition of Haitian American Entrepreneur Marie Driven Theodore as vice president. Under Marie's direction, the World Citizen Foundation's mission and fundamental strategy will remain intact while scaling through concerted efforts. The organization is dedicated to solution-oriented input surrounding political, moral, economic, and cultural situations and issues.
In global relations, the need to agree on basic common rules of civilized conduct is critical and requires exploring protected basic rights for all. As a communications specialist, Marie Driven is equipped to handle the business affairs of the board and will act as a liaison for the group. Troy Davis, the president of the World Citizen Foundation and son of the founder Garry Davis, looks forward to seeing the organization evolve and grow with Marie at the helm.
As Vice President of the World Citizen Foundation, Marie will harness the power of community and technology to establish a dedicated worldwide network of supporters. She isn't one to shy away from a challenge or jumping into action when the time comes for crisis management. As a two-time verified mentor for the Revolt x AT&T Summit, Marie Driven Theodore has hosted "Office Hours" sessions for conference participants. She continues to serve as a field expert in public relations and is a natural fit for the VP role.
