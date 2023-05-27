Attorney General Paxton announced a $5.7 billion settlement with Walgreens, with over $340 million designated for Texas, for their role in the nationwide opioid epidemic. This brings the total amount of settlement funds from attorneys general investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $50 billion, with over $2.91 billion for Texas.

“The health and safety of the people of Texas will always be my number one priority,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Pharmaceutical companies are being held responsible for the damage caused by the opioid epidemic. Walgreens will help prevent this tragic epidemic from taking more lives in the future, and it will also provide treatment for those still struggling.”

This agreement is the latest opioid settlement Attorney General Paxton has negotiated for Texas. With the addition of the pharmaceutical funds, Attorney General Paxton secured over $2.91 billion from the distributors Allergan, Mallinckrodt, Teva, Endo, Johnson & Johnson, and McKinsey for Texas.

To read the settlement, click here.