Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of Memorial Day


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 27, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of Memorial Day 

SALT LAKE CITY (May 27, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of Memorial Day. 

The flags should be lowered to the half-staff position at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023 and remain at half-staff until 12 p.m. on the same day. At noon, the flags should be raised back to the full-staff position. 

Gov. Cox extends his invitation and encourages individuals, businesses, and other organizations to lower their flags to half-staff as well. 

# # #

