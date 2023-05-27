FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 27, 2023
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of Memorial Day
SALT LAKE CITY (May 27, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of Memorial Day.
The flags should be lowered to the half-staff position at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023 and remain at half-staff until 12 p.m. on the same day. At noon, the flags should be raised back to the full-staff position.
Gov. Cox extends his invitation and encourages individuals, businesses, and other organizations to lower their flags to half-staff as well.
# # #