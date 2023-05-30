Submit Release
Our Woven Journey Reveals the Top 16 Places to Visit in Oahu, Hawaii with Kids

Dad with two daughters with beautiful ocean in background

Vacationing in Oahu With Kids

Family and travel blogger Karee Blunt shows parents that Oahu, Hawaii is not just a romantic getaway destination.

UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Family travel expert Karee Blunt has issued a guide to show parents that Oahu, Hawaii is more than a romantic getaway for couples or a surfer's paradise, but a perfect family holiday destination.

Karee has revealed 16 things to do with kids in Oahu in her blog 'Our Woven Journey', from swimming with turtles to visiting a pineapple plantation and a royal palace.

Karee, who travels with her husband and six kids, created the blog to help families travel and enjoy amazing experiences together, no matter what their budget.

Families visiting Oahu, known as the big island, can enjoy Polynesian Culture Center, the Ka Moana Luau Sea Life Park, swimming with the famous Hawaii Green Sea Turtles in Waikiki and sampling pineapples at the Dole Pineapple Plantation.

There is also the Lagoons at Ko Olina, the Waimea Waterfall, Hanauma Bay Nature Reserve, the famous Iolani Palace – the only royal residence in the US – and the Oahu Atlantis Submarine. The Aloha Stadium Swap Meet is also on the list. It is a market held on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday in the car park outside the Aloha Stadium. Stall holders sell trinkets, handmade clothes and jewelry, and all things Hawaii themed.

Karee said: “I don’t think many moms and dads realize just how much there is to do in Hawaii with kids, and most of it is just as enjoyable for the adults as it is for the kids."

The Oahu Go Pass is a three day pass that includes access to many of the attractions on Karee's list and helps families to save money on their sightseeing trips.

As well as the 16 tops tips, Karee has also detailed great places to go as a family at night, the cheapest way to get to Hawaii and some fun places to eat that won’t break the bank.

