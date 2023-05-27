From Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the government and people of Brazil and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Day of Independence, and wish happiness and tranquility to the people of Azerbaijan.

I once again reiterate that I am looking forward for Brazil and Azerbaijan continue working together to contribute to the strengthening of friendly relations for the benefit of our peoples.

Please accept, dear Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

President of the Federative Republic of Brazil