Submit Release
News Search

There were 470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,556 in the last 365 days.

From Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - 27 May 2023, 11:44

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the government and people of Brazil and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Day of Independence, and wish happiness and tranquility to the people of Azerbaijan.

I once again reiterate that I am looking forward for Brazil and Azerbaijan continue working together to contribute to the strengthening of friendly relations for the benefit of our peoples.

Please accept, dear Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

President of the Federative Republic of Brazil

You just read:

From Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more