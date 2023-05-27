From Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I wish to extend to all people of the Republic of Azerbaijan my warmest greetings on the occasion of Independence Day.

From poverty and inequality, to violent conflict and climate change, the challenges faced by our world demand collective action, rooted in solidarity, mutual respect and understanding.

A better future requires each country to look beyond their national borders, and to support efforts to advance peace, human rights, prosperity and sustainable development for all people, no matter where they may live.

The United Nations joins all people of the Republic of Azerbaijan in celebrating your special day, and we look forward to our continued work together to secure a better, healthier and safer future for people and planet alike.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General