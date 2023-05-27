Submit Release
News Search

There were 467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,622 in the last 365 days.

From Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - 27 May 2023, 12:58

Your Excellency,

I wish to extend to all people of the Republic of Azerbaijan my warmest greetings on the occasion of Independence Day.

From poverty and inequality, to violent conflict and climate change, the challenges faced by our world demand collective action, rooted in solidarity, mutual respect and understanding.

A better future requires each country to look beyond their national borders, and to support efforts to advance peace, human rights, prosperity and sustainable development for all people, no matter where they may live.

The United Nations joins all people of the Republic of Azerbaijan in celebrating your special day, and we look forward to our continued work together to secure a better, healthier and safer future for people and planet alike.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General

You just read:

From Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more