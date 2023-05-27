Submit Release
News Search

There were 467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,622 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for village of Yanshag of Kalbajar district

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - 27 May 2023, 15:40

A foundation stone for the village of Yanshaq of the Kalbajar district has been laid.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPS Rovshan Rzayev briefed the Azerbaijani President on the works to be done in the village.

A total of 421 families are planned to be settled in the village of Yanshag. The first phase will see the construction of one-storey houses for relocation of 218 families. There will be 50 two-apartment, 112 three-apartment, 41 four-apartment and 15 five-apartment houses. The village will have a 264-seat school and 80-seat kindergarten.

The “green energy” will be used to light houses and streets.

Then, the Azerbaijani President watched a video about the village development plan.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the village of Yanshag.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for village of Yanshag of Kalbajar district

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more