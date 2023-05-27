Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the village of Zallar of the Kalbajar district

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - 27 May 2023, 15:45

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the village of Zallar of the Kalbajar district.

The head of state was informed about the project of the village.

The total projected area of the village is 137 hectares. A total of 487 families are scheduled to be settled in the village. The first phase will see the construction of one-storey houses for 350 families. There will be 100 two-apartment, 167 three-apartment, 57 four-apartment and 26 five-apartment houses. The village will have a 360-seat school and 120-seat kindergarten.

The “green energy” will be used to light houses and streets.

Then, the Azerbaijani President watched a video about the village development plan.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the village of Zallar.

