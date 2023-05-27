“Gamishli” Small Hydroelectric Power Station was put into operation in Kalbajar district

The “Gamishli” Small Hydroelectric Power Station has been inaugurated in the Kalbajar district.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the Station.

President of “Azerenergy” OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the head of state of the work done in the station.

The “Gamishli” Small Hydroelectric Power Station, which had been dismantled and destroyed by Armenians leaving Kalbajar, was completely reconstructed by “Azerenergy”. The main generator hall was built for the 6.3 MW “Gamishli” Small Hydroelectric Power Station.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the “Gamishli” Small Hydroelectric Power Station.

The 110 kW substation was constructed at the “Gamishli” station, which is consisted of two hydro turbine units. A SCADA control system was installed at the station.

The “Gamishli” Small Hydroelectric Power Station has the 18.5 million kWh capacity.