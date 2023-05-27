Ilham Aliyev inaugurated “Meydan” Small Hydroelectric Power Station in Kalbajar district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the “Meydan” Small Hydroelectric Power Station in the Kalbajar district.

The head of state was informed about the work done in the station.

The 3.4 MW station, which had been destroyed by Armenians, was completely reconstructed up to modern and digital standards by “Azerenergy”.

The SCADA control system was installed with the station integrated into the power grid. The “Meydan” Small Hydroelectric Power Station has the capacity of 10 million kWh.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the “Meydan” Small Hydroelectric Power Station.