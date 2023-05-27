Submit Release
News Search

There were 467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,496 in the last 365 days.

Foundation stone was laid for the first residential quarter in the city of Kalbajar

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - 27 May 2023, 20:15

A foundation stone has been laid for the first residential quarter in the city of Kalbajar.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the quarter.

The head of state was informed about the residential quarter.

The total area of the residential quarter is 3.26 hectares. The residential quarter concept was prepared as part of the master plan. The quarter is scheduled to have 3 four-storey and 10 two-storey residential buildings. 112 apartments will accommodate over 460 people.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for the residential quarter.

You just read:

Foundation stone was laid for the first residential quarter in the city of Kalbajar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more