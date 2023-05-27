Foundation stone was laid for the first residential quarter in the city of Kalbajar

A foundation stone has been laid for the first residential quarter in the city of Kalbajar.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the quarter.

The head of state was informed about the residential quarter.

The total area of the residential quarter is 3.26 hectares. The residential quarter concept was prepared as part of the master plan. The quarter is scheduled to have 3 four-storey and 10 two-storey residential buildings. 112 apartments will accommodate over 460 people.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for the residential quarter.