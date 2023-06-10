Renowned Spiritual Leader Rt. Rev. Dr. Taras Chubenko Shares His Life's Journey
UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Spiritual Leader Rt. Rev. Dr. Taras Chubenko Shares His Life's Journey - "Connecting to God, A Journey Over 50 Years"
Rt. Rev. Dr. Taras Chubenko is a retired Orthodox priest, seminary professor, and spiritual lecturer with over 50 years of experience in spirituality, mysticism, religion, and masonry. He has held various roles throughout his career, including Pastor, Diocesan Administrator/Treasurer, and Seminary professor, and has dedicated his life to helping others on their Spiritual journey.
Dr. Chubenko released a profound and insightful book, "Connecting to God, A Journey Over 50 Years." The book guides readers seeking to embark on their spiritual journey, drawing from Dr. Chubenko's extraordinary life experiences and wisdom.
Born in Ellwangen, Germany, in 1946, Dr. Chubenko immigrated to the US in 1951 and earned degrees from Penn State University, St. Sophia Seminary, and St. Petersburg Theological Seminary. Before becoming an Orthodox priest, he held numerous occupations, including working as a microwave communications sight chief in the US Army in South Korea. He has also been involved in community service, holding positions as President of the Board of Education and Chair of the Ethics Board and Housing Authority. He has also served as a chaplain for police and fire departments.
The Mayor and Council of Carteret, NJ, honored him as Man of the Year, and he was selected as Grand Marshal of the Memorial Day Parade.
Dr. Chubenko is also a licensed private pilot and a certified hypnotist. He also worked in printing, financial consultancy, and retail.
"Connecting to God, A Journey Over 50 Years" is a deeply personal account of Dr. Chubenko's spiritual journey and insights gained over five decades. The book comprises 20 chapters, each focusing on a different aspect of spiritual development, including introspection, love, consciousness, faith, and overcoming challenges such as fear and forgiveness. It also provides practical advice on meditation, prayer, and cultivating gratitude and compassion.
As a testament to his dedication to helping others, Dr. Chubenko wrote this book with the hope that it will guide and inspire readers on their spiritual journey.
Dr. Chubenko's life experiences and the lessons he has learned make this book an invaluable resource for anyone seeking spiritual growth and self-awareness. Readers will be inspired by his journey and encouraged to embark on their path of self-discovery and connection to God.
Personal Life:
Dr. Chubenko has been married for 56 years, raised four sons, and currently resides in Florida. For the last 5 years, he has been caring for his wife, who has Alzheimer's.
For more information and media inquiries, please visit https://connectiongod.com contact dr.taras@connectiongod.com, or follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
