New York, global Flexible Endoscopes Market was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 11.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Global flexible endoscopes market from Global Insight Services is the only authoritative source for intelligence on the flexible endoscopes market. The report will provide you with an analysis of the impact of the latest market disruptions such as the Russo-Ukrainian War and Covid-19 on the market. The report provides a qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters Analysis and PESTLE. The report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographic regions. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as mergers and acquisitions activities in the market.

Flexible endoscopes are typically made from a long, thin, flexible tube that is equipped with a light source and a camera. The camera is used to transmit images of the interior of the body to a monitor, where they can be viewed by the doctor. Flexible endoscopes are generally safe, but there is a small risk of infection associated with their use. There is also a risk of tissue damage if the endoscope is not used properly.

Market Trends and Drivers

The innovation of medical technology continues to shape the future of healthcare. Devices such as fiberscopes and video endoscopes have undergone constant advancements over recent years. Nanotech and other breakthrough technologies are also being leveraged to minimize inflammation and infection risk, and subsequently improve the success rate of procedures. The rapid tech development is creating a positive outlook for the flexible endoscopes industry worldwide. Industry players are also emphasizing research and development activities to develop cutting-edge medical technologies and commercialize advanced flexible endoscope components. Gastrointestinal (GI) disorders are among the debilitating health conditions, with 5.9% of the adults diagnosed with ulcers in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since endoscopy is considered a critical diagnostic tool for digestive disorders, the growing GI disease burden will provide lucrative opportunities for flexible endoscopes market expansion over the forecast period.

Major Players in the Global Flexible Endoscopes Market

The key players in the flexible endoscopes market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Endomed Systems, Fujifilm Corporation, Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical), Karl Storz, Laborie Medical Technologies, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, among others.

Global Flexible Endoscopes Market Segmentation

By Product

Fiberscope

Video endoscope

By Application

GI Endoscopy

Pulmonary Endoscopy

ENT Endoscopy

Urology

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

