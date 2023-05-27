Submit Release
Statement of Sen Nancy Binay on the designation of the Island of Bohol as UNESCO Global Geopark

May 27, 2023

STATEMENT OF SEN NANCY BINAY
on the designation of the Island of Bohol as UNESCO Global Geopark

This is a big step for the people of Bohol and the country.

Being the country's first UNESCO Global Geopark provides a sound direction for the protection of our geological heritage.

We hope that the designation of Bohol Island as a geosite will set into motion the protection and preservation of other relevant and potential geosites in the country.

The Philippines, with our 7,641 islands, has an intrinsic and strong differentiating factor. This UNESCO recognition emphasizes the Philippines' comparative advantage--we can claim, with great pride, that our geoparks have exceptional aesthetics, bar none.

Mayroon tayong likas na kayamanan na pinahahalagahan ng buong mundo at maaari nating gamitin para sa ating pag-unlad.

Bohol shows us the way forward with the UNESCO validation as a template to innovative development strategies, and a commitment to promote geotourism.

Bohol illustrates na posible ang sustainable ecotourism and development--na maaari nating gamitin ang ating natural resources, ngunit hindi sa punto ng pag-abuso, at grounded sa idea na kailangan natin itong protektahan, pangalagaan, at palaguin.

Umaasa ako na maging template ang Bohol para sa pambansang pamahalaan at sa ating mga LGU kung paano natin responsableng matatahak ang pag-unlad.

We have so many more towns and provinces that have the potential for global recognition and ecological significance. Sana, let's #BeLikeBohol at palawakin ang green and sustainable consciousness.

I look forward to seeing this recognition be translated into meaningful gains for our people.

