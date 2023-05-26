From Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

AZERBAIJAN, May 26 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Ukraine and on my own behalf, please accept my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan - the Independence Day.

Relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan have deep historical roots and are based on mutual respect, trust and fruitful cooperation. I am confident that through joint efforts we can fully realize the existing potential of strategic partnership in all areas of mutual interest between Kyiv and Baku.

National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, whose 100th anniversary is celebrated this year, said: “There is no more difficult road than the road to independence.” At the same time, despite all difficulties, our countries are confidently moving on this road. In these turbulent times for our state and the entire civilized world, amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, I wish to express my gratitude for Azerbaijan’s consistent position of support for our country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within the internationally recognized borders. I once again reiterate Ukraine’s unwavering position in support of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you robust health, new achievements on the path of development of strong and prosperous Azerbaijan, and peace, prosperity and tranquility to the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Volodymyr Zelensky

President of Ukraine