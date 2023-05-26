From Alain Berset, President of the Swiss Confederation

AZERBAIJAN, May 26 - His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Swiss Federal Council and Switzerland's citizens, I am pleased to offer my congratulations to you and your fellow citizens on the occasion of this year's Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I would also like to take this opportunity to convey my best wishes for a happy and peaceful future for your citizens and your country.

In this vein, I am confident that we will be able to further expand our bilateral relations in the years to come.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Alain Berset

President of the Swiss Confederation