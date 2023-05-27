Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,828 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, May 26, 2023, in the 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 6:43 am, the suspect assaulted an employee, inside of an establishment, and took money. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/pAoFA6EeaKE

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone

You just read:

Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more