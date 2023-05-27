Wascana Centre Celebrates its Diverse Urban Canopy This Arbor Day

CANADA, May 27 - Released on May 26, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 22 to May 28, 2023, as Arbor Week in the province, with Friday, May 26, recognized as Arbor Day. Arbor Day is traditionally celebrated by planting trees.

Wascana Centre in Regina is home to a large urban forest with over 50,000 trees. This includes ash, birch, walnut, cedar, elm, maple, oak, spruce and willow. In honour of Arbor Day, we invite the public to visit our Centenarian trees while embracing the sustainable revitalization of the tree canopy.

"The trees of Wascana Centre create a natural space in an urban environment that fosters a healthy and diverse ecosystem," Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. "The trees provide shade and a natural beauty that all can enjoy. On Arbor Day, let's all take the opportunity to notice the trees growing and appreciate how much they add to our lives, each and every day."

The history of the tree canopy in Regina dates to the turn of the 20th century. Amédée Forget and George Watt brought more than 6,000 trees to Regina from the Banff, Alberta area. Watt played a role with plantings required for Wascana Centre and assisted with the procurement of 18,000 additional trees and shrubs.

“Arbor Day is a chance for us to recognize the impact trees have on our day-to-day life,” Environment Minister Dana Skoropad said. “From our stunning boreal forest in northern Saskatchewan, which is a key economic driver for our province, to urban forests like in Wascana Centre that offer a beautiful environment for residents and visitors to enjoy, trees are part of the fabric of who we are.”

Today, a dedicated team of Forestry specialists maintain and monitor the Wascana Centre canopy. They use new and innovative practices to ensure that pruning, pest management and documentation of history, growth and changes are noted.

Throughout Wascana Centre, you can witness nature at work by observing:

A gradual transition to woodchip mulch around trees, which provides important nutrients back to the trees as it breaks down.

Flowering fruit trees to attract pollinators.

Pollinator gardens throughout the Centre.

Crews hard at work planting more than 200 trees and shrubs each planting season.

For more information on events, programs and services offered at Wascana Centre, visit wascana.sk.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: