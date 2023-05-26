Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, May 26, 2023, in the 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 6:43 am, the suspect assaulted an employee, inside of an establishment, and took money. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/pAoFA6EeaKE

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone