City Council Supports Recreational Equipment Inc. Workers

“REI is an American retail and outdoor recreation services corporation. It is organized as a consumers' co-operative, selling camping gear, hiking, climbing, cycling, water, running, fitness, snow, travel equipment, and men, women and kids clothing.”

REI workers in Boston and at various cities from coast to coast have decided to organize a union with United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1445. REI workers in Fenway have asked the company for voluntary recognition with UFCW Local 1445 to no avail.

REI has engaged in a negative campaign against the union including captive audience speeches during work hours. According to the resolution offered by Council President Flynn, “The REI corporate brand espouses “progressive values” yet behaves in a manner that is hostile to working families.”

REI workers in Boston have overwhelmingly voted to unionize in the election on May 15th, becoming the fifth REI store to win union recognition in the past year. This week, the Council went on record supporting REI workers to organize with UFCW Local 1445 and urged that a fair Collective Bargaining Agreement is accomplished in a timely manner.