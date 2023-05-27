Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 500 Block of 53rd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in the 500 block of 53rd Street, Southeast

At approximately 7:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photos below:

https://youtu.be/xcp03r5m_28

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

