Suspects Sought in a Felony Assault Offense: 1100 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Felony Assault offense that occurred on Thursday, May 26, 2023, in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:40 pm the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects began to assault the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

