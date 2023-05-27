Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,099 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,829 in the last 365 days.

Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Offices and Helpline Closed Monday in Observance of Memorial Day

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Offices in Mora, Las Vegas and Santa Fe will be closed on Monday May 29, 2023, in observance of Memorial Day.

Claims Office Helpline Navigators will also be observing Memorial Day this Monday. Please leave a voice message at (505) 995-7133 and we will return your call during normal business hours on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Following the Memorial Day observance, the Claims Office and Claims Office Helpline will resume normal business operations and can be reached Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at (505)-995-7133.

You just read:

Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Offices and Helpline Closed Monday in Observance of Memorial Day

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more