PM SOGAVARE LEAVES FOR SOUTH KOREA-PIF SUMMIT

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare left the country today for the first-ever ‘Korea-Pacific Islands Summit’ in Seoul, Republic of Korea (ROK) scheduled for 29-30 May 2023.

The Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) leaders and members across the Pacific have been invited by the ROK to attend the first multilateral summit to chart a shared course towards mutual prosperity.

Prime Minister Sogavare will join his counterparts from the region for important discussions on the realization of a “free, peaceful and prosperous Pacific.”

Based on the theme, Navigating towards Co-Prosperity: Strengthening Cooperation with the Blue Pacific, the summit serves as a catalyst for greater cooperation in economic development, climate change, oceans and fisheries, trade and tourism, renewable energy, disaster risk resilience and people to people exchanges.

The Korea and Pacific Islands Summit is also an opportunity for Solomon Islands to strengthen regional cooperation amidst current geopolitics and global challenges.

It promotes cooperation between Pacific nations and Korea for the implementation of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, and ROK’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Korea joined as a PIF Dialogue partner in 1995 and since then it has contributed immensely to Pacific’s development through various initiatives led by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

From Korea, the Prime Minister will travel for a State visit to Saudi Arabia from 3-6 June.

-GCU Press