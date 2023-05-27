Applicants Sought to Fill Vacancy on the Disciplinary Board of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court

HONOLULU – The Nominating Committee of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court seeks to fill one non-attorney position on the Disciplinary Board of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court. Applicants from all islands are invited to apply.

The terms for these positions will begin July 1, 2023 and expire on June 30, 2026. Full terms are for a period of three years.

The Disciplinary Board oversees the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which investigates allegations of attorney misconduct and incapacity and recommends appropriate action to the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court to effectuate the purposes of its Disciplinary Rules.

Qualifications for Disciplinary Board positions include sound judgment and a willingness and ability to devote time to perform necessary duties, including learning the procedures, methods, and functions of the Board. Other qualifications include experience in specialized areas that will aid in the evaluation and analysis of complaints and recommendations for discipline.

The application deadline is Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Those wishing to be considered should submit a resume and letter indicating their interest to:

Liam Deeley

Nominating Committee

212 Merchant St., Suite 200

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813



director@hawaiiaap.com