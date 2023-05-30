Actionable Intelligence President Charles Brewer named “Difference Maker” by national trade magazine ENX

Charles Brewer

National industry magazine ENX honors industry leaders for their contributions and knowledge

FRANKLIN, MA, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Actionable Intelligence, Inc. (https://action-intell.com), the leading source of news and analysis for the digital printer and consumables industries, announced today that its President, Charles Brewer, has been named to the coveted “Difference Maker” list by the national trade journal ENX Magazine.

The announcement was posted by ENX Magazine on its website, and the complete list of winners appeared in the magazine’s May 2023 edition.

Each year, ENX Magazine seeks peer and industry recommendations for the people who are making a difference in the industry. ENX Editorial Director Erik Cagle said, “We’re rolling out the red carpet on 60 A-list industry professionals, some of whom boast considerable star power and are renowned for their excellence among the dealer, manufacturer, distributor, trainer/consultant and solution spaces along with numerous other facets of the office technology sphere.”

In announcing Mr. Brewer’s selection, Erik Cagle said, “When it comes to reporting on the world of inks, toners, cartridges and supplies, (Charlie) Brewer is without peer. His Actionable Intelligence website is a bottomless font of news and analysis for this industry niche. He’s covered the imaging technology and consumables world for the better part of 30 years, providing breaking news coverage of consumables-related litigation and M&A activity. He also furnishes critical analysis of the business performance for key hardware and supplies manufacturers, backed by a research team to help provide perspective to industry executives.”

Charles Brewer said, “It is a real honor to be selected for this award by ENX Magazine. Susan Neimes and Erik Cagle provide a tremendous service to our industry with their thorough and thoughtful coverage of our industry and its challenges. We are grateful for their recognition of Actionable Intelligence and its work.”

