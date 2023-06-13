"The Backpacker Lifecycle" by Toronto Author Brendyn Zachary Named Finalist in the '23 Next Generation Indie Book Awards
In celebration of the award, “The Backpacker Lifecycle” will be reduced in price by 20% on Amazon from June 23 to July 7, 2023.
"The Backpacker Lifecycle" is hands down one of my favorite books I have read in a long time. I can easily see it on the bestseller list and possibly a made-for-television mini-series.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto author Brendyn Zachary is thrilled to announce that his captivating new travel memoir "The Backpacker Lifecycle” has been named as one of the best indie books of 2023 in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards.
— Leigh Kimberly at Readers Views
This is the third honour “The Backpacker Lifecycle” has won this year. The memoir also won Gold in the 2022-2023 Reader Views Literary Awards, and was named as a Shortlisted Nominee for the 2023 Whistler Independent Book Awards with finalists to be announced in July.
"The Backpacker Lifecycle" takes readers on an immersive journey through two different timelines. From hostels to hotels. Backpacks to suitcases. Hitchhiking to guided tours. Brendyn Zachary shares his hilarious (and sometimes highly personal) experiences of travelling through different countries and different states of mind through 20 years and 45 countries.
The 2023 Next Generation Indie Book Awards is the world’s largest not-for-profit book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors. Organizers of this year’s gala in Chicago, IL, hope to livestream the awards presentation on https://www.facebook.com/NextGenerationIndieBookAwards, on June 23 at approximately 5:00 pm Central Time.
For further information on "The Backpacker Lifecycle" or to request an interview with Brendyn Zachary, please contact info@thebackpackerlifecycle.com.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Over the past twenty years, Brendyn Zachary has trekked from Europe to Africa to Antarctica to Asia. Challenges such as post-tsunami cleanups, acting in Japanese TV commercials, and an ill-timed nuclear weapons test while in North Korea inspire his writing. His adventurous spirit led him to participate and triumph in the reality TV show "Mantracker," where his survival skills were put to the ultimate test. Today, he lives in a dual-culture household with his son and wife, who is an award-winning children’s book author. His diverse experiences continue to inspire and shape his unique perspective on life.
ABOUT THE BOOK:
Title: The Backpacker Lifecycle
Categories: Travel / Backpacking / Memoir
ISBN: 978-1738705801
Available now in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon, IngramSpark, https://www.thebackpackerlifecycle.com, and other major booksellers.
Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/Backpacker-Lifecycle-Brendyn-Zachary/dp/1738705803
Amazon.ca: https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/B0BPK4V6FF/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_tkin_p1_i0
