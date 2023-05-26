BITMART AND UNISAT INK PARTNERSHIP TO STRENGTHEN BRC-20 ADVANCEMENT

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, NJ, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, the premium global digital asset trading platform, and UniSat Wallet, an industry leader in digital wallet services, are pleased to announce a strategic alliance dedicated to propelling the development and wider adoption of the BRC-20 token standard within the blockchain landscape.

As a transformative initiative, this collaboration is set to strengthen the resilience, security, and interoperability of BRC-20-based initiatives, marking a significant leap forward in the tokenization process within the world of cryptocurrencies.

The partnership solidifies BitMart and Unisat's joint commitment to fostering crypto adoption and driving its overall development. The collaboration is especially significant as the demand for cryptocurrencies rises steadily, attracting an increasing number of investors seeking to enter the digital asset space. With the establishment of the Bitcoin BRC-20 industry standard, the adoption of digital assets is poised to persistently expand in the foreseeable future.

Lorenzo, founder of UniSat Wallet, commented on the partnership, "We're excited to join forces with BitMart. Our shared commitment to driving innovation in the tokenization process will ensure that the BRC-20 token is developed with a strong emphasis on user security and convenience."

BitMart is well-known for its immense offering of available digital assets and low trading fees. Serving millions of users worldwide, BitMart has emerged as a dominant presence in the industry. This partnership exemplifies BitMart's commitment to utilizing its extensive industry knowledge and acumen to optimize the BRC-20 token, drive innovation, and encourage the widespread adoption and usage of cryptocurrencies

Renowned for its vast array of digital wallet solutions, including an open-source Chrome extension for Bitcoin Ordinals & BRC-20, UniSat Wallet prioritizes user experience and data security. Within the framework of this partnership, UniSat Wallet will direct its focus on optimizing and securing digital asset management, ensuring that the development of BRC-20 is user-centric and inherently secure.

For more information about BitMart and its ongoing partnerships and developments, visit BitMart’s website or download the BitMart App. The platform encourages its community to stay tuned to its social channels for updates, news, and promotions, including Twitter, BitMartResearch, Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, Instagram, and Discord.

About BitMart:

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,000+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Be sure to download the BitMart App to easily trade your favorite crypto anytime, anywhere.

About UniSat Wallet:

UniSat Wallet is a leading provider of digital wallets and an Open Source Chrome extension for Bitcoin Ordinals & BRC-20, with an emphasis on user experience and data protection.

