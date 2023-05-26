Jacob Shane & Company reignite passion for faith with rock ballad “Send Revival”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacob Shane & Company’s growing momentum continues with the release of “Send Revival,” a poetic prayer combining powerful vocals, rock ballad instrumentation and subtle orchestral elements. The song is streaming everywhere now.
In the tradition of NEEDTOBREATHE and Third Day, “Send Revival” is roots-driven rock sure to evoke an emotional and spiritual experience in listeners. The track was written and produced by Jacob Shane and mixed and mastered by Francesco Petrel.
“As believers, we all go through dry seasons where we don't hunger and thirst for the Lord like we should,” Jacob Shane says of the song’s heart. “Maybe you set out on a mission, called according to His purpose, but this world and its ways crept in and you haven’t been reading His word. Or maybe you're on fire for God, reading His word daily, hungering for revival. Wherever you find yourself in your walk with Christ, one thing is certain for all of us: we need Him!”
Jacob continues, “The Bible says we can do nothing apart from Him. But it also says that we can do ALL things THROUGH Him! This song is about reaching up to rise out of the apathy. It can be all too easy to become complacent or apathetic in our walk. ‘Send Revival’ is a prayer for all of us who need revival in our hearts, because it can’t spread to others until we have received it within ourselves.”
The release of the song coincides with Jacob Shane and Marcus Morrow's new video podcast, the Good News Company Podcast. On the podcast, Jacob & Marcus will be diving deeper into the themes behind their songs. They’ll also be taking a deep dive into the Bible to discuss deep Christian topics. You can subscribe at youtube.com/@jacobshaneandcompany
“Send Revival” is available now on all major digital streaming providers, which you can access at https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/jacobshaneandcompany/send-revival-radio-edit. You can connect with Jacob Shane & Company on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or at jacobshaneandcompany.com.
