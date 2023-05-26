TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, May 25-31, 2023

NOTE: All work listed below excludes the holiday weekend restriction. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity beginning at noon on Friday, May 26, through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30th.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 90-97)

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

Construction and Bridge Repair

• Continuous, the outside shoulder will be closed in both directions with barrier rail at 4 different overpassing bridges for bridge repair: SR-49, Jack Teasley Road, Gause Road, SR-256. Both lanes of travel on I-24 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-40 EB for paving operations.

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

• 5/30 & 5/31, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating double right and left lane closures on I-40 WB to remove the existing catwalk and lights.

HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County from MM 134.75 to MM 149.5

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both the EB and WB directions for milling and paving operations.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

• Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

• 5/25, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be partial ramp closures at I-40E at the Watertown Interchange, to saw and repair/replace damaged concrete. Ramps will remain open.

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Sparta Pike exit to Smith Co. Line For resurfacing activities on I-40

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Sparta Pike exit to Smith Co. Line For resurfacing activities on I-40

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on the I-40 in both directions for striping operations (MM 263 – 267)

GILES COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to south of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273

• Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for milling and paving. One lane will remain open at all times. MM 0 - 13

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening - Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

Installation of Overhead Sign Structure

• 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. - continuous There will be continuous inside shoulder closures NB and SB with barrier rail. Daytime closure for the NB outside shoulder. All lanes will remain open.

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-65 in both directions for striping operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

• Nightly (excl. weekends), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 NB and SB from MM 55.40 to MM 56.50 for metal decking installation and restriping on I-65.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from West Fork Stones River Bridge to near SR-266

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

• Continuous: A permanent traffic switch on SR 1 (Broadway) between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave S for bridge demolition reduces the bridge down to 2 lanes in each direction and a single pedestrian path across the bridge.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for final striping and guardrail repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The resurfacing on SR 45 (OHB) from SR 65 (Whites Creek Pike) to U.S. 41 (U.S. 31W, SR 11, Dickerson Pike)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Old Hickory Blvd. from Whites Creek Pike to Dickerson Pike for clipping shoulders, milling and paving and temporary striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson NB and SB for Donelson traffic switch, north of I-40.

• 5/25, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson NB and SB for waterline installation and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) at SR 265 (Central Pike), including grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall and signals.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Central Pike at the intersection of Old Hickory Blvd.; there will be a closure of the southbound turning lane on Old Hickory Blvd, to westbound Central Pike, for saw cutting, sidewalk, retaining wall and curb & gutter installation.

HOUSTON COUNTY SR 49

SR 49 Bridge Replacement over Wells Creek

• LOOK AHEAD: 6/2 – 6/18 continuously – SR 49 will be closed at Wells Creek. No traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge and will be detoured to alternate routes. Once weekend work is completed, Dement crews will re-open the bridge to all traffic.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

LPLM: City of Gallatin Sidewalks

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for grading, drainage installation and sidewalk installation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (SR 6) from Concord Road (L.M. 18.53) to near Town Center Way (l.M. 21.36)

• Daily, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure starting at Brentwood Place Shopping Center (LM 20.56) and ending near Harpeth Drive (LM 21.25)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Blasting Operations (private development)

• Daily, 1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. (excluding weekends) Rolling roadblock EB & WB for 15-minute increments for blasting operations (MM 53 – 55)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Mill and Fill as Needed

• 5/22 – 5/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane closures and shoulder closed as needed (MM 32-63).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Milling and Paving

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a partial closure of the EB off-ramp to Almaville Road (Exit 70) for milling and paving operations

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Mill and fill as needed

• 5/30 & 5/31, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., lane 1 eastbound lane closure (MM 192 - 193)

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Milling and Paving Southbound I-65

• 5/25, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure for milling and paving a section Southbound I-65

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

