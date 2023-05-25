Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,885 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pritzker Statement on the Senate Passage of FY24 Budget Agreement

ILLINOIS, May 25 - SRPINGFIELD— Following the Senate passage of the FY24 budget agreement, Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement:


"My thanks to President Harmon, Leader Elgie Sims, and all the members of the Senate who voted today to advance our fifth balanced budget. This budget makes transformative investments in the children and families of Illinois while building on our record of fiscal responsibility. I look forward to the House taking up this budget that will make childcare and education more accessible, healthcare more affordable, and our state's business and economic position even stronger."


You just read:

Gov. Pritzker Statement on the Senate Passage of FY24 Budget Agreement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more