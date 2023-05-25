Gov. Pritzker Statement on the Senate Passage of FY24 Budget Agreement

ILLINOIS, May 25 - SRPINGFIELD— Following the Senate passage of the FY24 budget agreement, Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement:





"My thanks to President Harmon, Leader Elgie Sims, and all the members of the Senate who voted today to advance our fifth balanced budget. This budget makes transformative investments in the children and families of Illinois while building on our record of fiscal responsibility. I look forward to the House taking up this budget that will make childcare and education more accessible, healthcare more affordable, and our state's business and economic position even stronger."



