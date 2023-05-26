Biden-Harris Administration, Whole Community Respond to Support Guam and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Following Impacts from Typhoon Mawar

WASHINGTON -- President Biden granted a major disaster declaration for Guam on Thursday, which unlocks additional FEMA funding to help the territory respond to and recover from Typhoon Mawar. The disaster declaration allows for federal funding to be available for emergency protective measures to help eliminate threats to public health and safety.

More than 400 FEMA personnel are supporting response activities in the Pacific, with more than 160 in Guam. Voluntary organizations, along with local and territory officials, are conducting feeding operations in both Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. FEMA is also coordinating with its network of Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters to provide support and humanitarian aid. More than 120 voluntary personnel are headed to the impacted areas and 80 local staff are available to support the distribution of supplies and perform assessments.

Governors of both territories lifted sheltering orders; however, communications and cell service remain intermittent due to network outages. Anyone trying to reach friends or relatives in the impacted areas should remain patient as outages are being restored.

Federal, Territorial and Voluntary Actions

The Guam Power Authority started restoration efforts, reporting more than 40% of substations have been restored, with power restored at Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical Center and Guam Airport Authority. There are more than 100 generators on the island to help provide power to critical facilities.

Additional generators are being sent to Rota, where most customers remain without power. Only isolated power service interruptions in Saipan.

Feeding and bottled water missions began today, with a priority to distribute to healthcare facilities and shelters. All of Guam and Rota drinking and wastewater systems have been impacted by power outages and are under boil water advisories.

Shelters remain open on both the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. Feeding operations are underway in Guam’s shelters where approximately 1,000 people remain.

Guam’s International Airport remains closed to commercial traffic with commercial services anticipated to resume, at the earliest, on Tuesday, May 30.

The Red Cross is working with local emergency management to meet the needs of the communities affected. As many as 200 trained disaster workers and emergency supplies are being deployed to the Pacific. The American Red Cross of Guam hotline is operational: 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The National Disaster Distress Helpline is also activated and anyone who has been affected by Typhoon Mawar can call 1-800-985-5990 for immediate counseling and support.

FEMA mission assigned the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to assist with temporary emergency power, temporary roofing and debris management support. USACE deployed personnel to provide public works and engineering technical expertise.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services deployed two medical teams with a third team remaining on alert status for the Pacific.

To learn more about the Typhoon Mawar response and recovery efforts, visit FEMA.gov.

Damage assessments are ongoing in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as the territories continue to experience power outages, water service disruptions and local flooding events. Flood watches remain for both the territories through Saturday. Residents should remain cautious and avoid floodwaters as they may contain downed power lines or waste that can lead to illness.

Safety Messages