Join Us for June 7 Master Plan for Aging Town Hall in NYC or Onli... May 26, 2023 | 2:05 PM EDT Learn more about Join Us for June 7 Master Plan for Aging Town Hall in NYC or Online

As part of the Master Plan for Aging (MPA) public engagement process, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) are holding a June 7 Town Hall in New York City from 10 a.m. to noon at Hunter College. Location information is below.

You are invited to join in person (or online) for this public engagement opportunity, as NYSDOH and NYSOFA begin to visit communities statewide, outlining progress on the Master Plan for Aging as part of a planned series to hear from the public on their priorities for the MPA.

Members of the MPA Council of State Agencies, the Stakeholder Advisory Committee, and Association Resource Committee have been meeting in a process of subcommittees and workgroups focused on age-friendly initiatives across multiple areas. These have laid the foundation for work on the MPA’s primary goal: to ensure that older adults and individuals of all ages can live healthy, fulfilling lives while aging with dignity and independence. The June 7 Town Hall provides an opportunity to report on this momentum.

Registration is required for this event. Please register here to attend in person.

Those not attending in person may view the event by registering here .

If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the event, please contact [email protected] before May 30 .

Questions must be submitted in advance by June 4 to [email protected] .

Master Plan for Aging Town Hall

June 7, 2023

10 a.m. to noon

Hunter College Silberman Campus

2180 Third Avenue

New York, NY