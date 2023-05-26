DOH News Release – Kaua‘i District Health Office to conduct CASPER survey

LĪHUʻE, HI – The Department of Health (DOH) Kaua‘i District Health Office will conduct a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) survey to assess the emergency preparedness level and current wellbeing of Kauaʻi households.

“The responses will build upon prior CASPER surveys to assess household emergency preparedness and evacuation plans, as well as help us to understand how Kauaʻi households are faring as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Lauren Guest, Deputy District Health Officer, Kaua‘i District Health Office. “The information we learn enables our office and the county to better meet our community’s needs before, during and after a disaster. In addition, it serves as a valuable training opportunity for our staff.”

Survey teams will go door-to-door (June 6 to 9, 2023) to 30 census tracts that are weighted toward more populated areas within the county. Seven houses within each tract will be systematically selected and surveyed. Survey teams are comprised of Kaua‘i District Health Office staff with support from the Kaua‘i Medical Reserve Corps, and the American Red Cross. O‘ahu DOH staff will also be present to participate in and learn from this process.

“We greatly appreciate the participation of Kaua‘i residents in this island-wide survey effort,“ said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kaua‘i District Health Officer. “Mahalo for generously sharing your time and responses with our survey teams.”

The survey takes about 10 minutes and selected households will be asked about ongoing impacts of the pandemic, emergency preparedness supply levels, emergency plans for various hazards, as well as general questions about life on Kaua‘i. All survey responses will be confidential, and survey teams will not collect names or addresses.

Team members will wear vests identifying themselves as part of the DOH survey team and will carry identification cards. Survey teams will be wearing face masks and physical distancing will be observed. Participating households will be offered the opportunity to complete the survey over the phone, if preferred.

The CASPER survey methodology was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to rapidly assess the health and other resource needs of a community after a disaster.

This will be the DOH’s sixth CASPER survey conducted on Kauaʻi. To view prior CASPER survey reports, please visit: https://health.hawaii.gov/kauai/

# # #

Media Contact:

Shawn Hamamoto

Spokesperson

Department of Health

Email: [email protected]v

Phone: (808) 586-4417

Cell: (808) 722-5380