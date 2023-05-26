Aggravated Sexual Assault / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child / Shaftsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3001261

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: March 13th, 2023, at approximately 1608 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 2602 - Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child, 13 VSA 3253(a)(8) – Aggravated Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: Joel W. Sunderland Jr.

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 13th, 2023, the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit was notified of a lewd and lascivious incident involving a juvenile child under the age of 15. Probable cause was developed to charge Joel W. Sunderland Jr., age 44, of Bennington, VT, with the offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. The Honorable Judge McDonald-Cady imposed conditions of release upon Joel and ordered him to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on May 30th, 2023, at 1230 hours. Joel was released on his own recognizance.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 30th, 2023, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.