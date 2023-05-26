Aggravated Sexual Assault / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child / Shaftsbury Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3001261
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: March 13th, 2023, at approximately 1608 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington, VT
VIOLATION: 13 VSA 2602 - Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child, 13 VSA 3253(a)(8) – Aggravated Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Joel W. Sunderland Jr.
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 13th, 2023, the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit was notified of a lewd and lascivious incident involving a juvenile child under the age of 15. Probable cause was developed to charge Joel W. Sunderland Jr., age 44, of Bennington, VT, with the offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. The Honorable Judge McDonald-Cady imposed conditions of release upon Joel and ordered him to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on May 30th, 2023, at 1230 hours. Joel was released on his own recognizance.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 30th, 2023, at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.