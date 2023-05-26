Opinion - Editorial | Senior water rights in California are endangered by bad legislation in Sacramento

A dangerous trio of bills winding through the Legislature would greatly expand the power of unelected water officials and bureaucrats by stripping authority from holders of senior water rights, most of whom have exercised these rights for more than a century.
