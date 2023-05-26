HDOT announces reopening of Runway 8L

Main, News Posted on May 26, 2023 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the reopening of Runway 8L at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) as of 6 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Reconstruction of Runway 8L, the primary runway for arriving aircraft, began in October 2022. The project involved construction of a 1,000 lineal-foot stretch of Portland cement concrete at the threshold of the runway, joined with 7,500 lineal feet of polymer-modified asphalt. Runway safety features, such as edge lights and navigational aids, were also upgraded.

“Runway safety is a top priority for our airports,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “When you have aircraft weighing hundreds of tons carrying hundreds of people, it is crucial that they have a good surface to land on. We appreciate the patience of the travelers and airlines with the reduced capacity and the hard work put in by our partners to get 8L ready for the summer travel season.”

During the construction period, all aircraft had to arrive on Runway 4R. The reopening of 8L on May 27 restores the use of all four runways at HNL.

Nightly closures of 8L from 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. will be needed for a 140-day period to complete the improvements to the runway.

