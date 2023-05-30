VOYA FINANCIAL CEO HEATHER LAVALLEE NAMED TO THE COUNCIL FOR ECONOMIC EDUCATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council for Economic Education (CEE), the nation’s leading nonprofit focused on helping youth gain financial and economic knowledge for life, has appointed Voya Financial CEO and board member Heather Lavallee to serve on its board of directors. Lavallee actively supports numerous CEE initiatives, including its annual National Personal Finance Challenge, which Voya has sponsored since 2019.
“Heather is steeped in the financial services industry, excels in building high-performing businesses, and is a longtime advocate for financial literacy,” said Nan J. Morrison, CEE president, and chief executive officer. “Her guidance will be invaluable to us as we continue on our mission to see that all high school students gain the essential economic and personal finance knowledge that will carry them into adulthood.”
Lavallee and Voya are long-time champions of expanding access to personal finance education.
“Empowering young people to better understand and manage their finances is a vital first step toward long-term financial resilience,” said Lavallee. “I am honored to join CEE’s board of directors and excited for the opportunity to advance its mission to help young people to build their economic knowledge to achieve secure financial futures.”
In her three decades in financial services, prior to assuming her current roles, Lavallee oversaw Voya’s Workplace Solutions and Investment Management businesses and Voya’s technology and data organizations, strategy and risk teams. The collaborative leader has also served as CEO of the firm’s Wealth Solutions business and president of its Tax-Exempt Markets business. Prior to joining Voya, Lavallee worked at Mutual of Omaha, and at Sun Life New York Insurance and Annuity Company.
Lavallee has received numerous industry accolades, including Hartford Business Journal’s “Top 25 Women in Business” award in 2022. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Colby College and a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business.
About the Council for Economic Education:
The Council for Economic Education’s mission is to equip K-12 students with the tools and knowledge of personal finance and economics so that they can make better decisions for themselves, their families, and their communities. CEE does everything possible to bring this knowledge to over 4 million K-12 students annually, leveraging our network of national affiliates. We work to make sure financial and economic education is required in K-12 schools; we provide free training and resources annually to over 40,000 teachers to build their abilities and confidence; and we deeply engage students through our competitions and career programs to build skills for life.
