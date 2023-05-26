electroCore, Inc. Announces Departure of JP Errico from the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced the resignation of its Founder and former CEO, JP Errico from the Board of Directors. Mr. Errico will continue as a consultant and strategic advisor to the Company, focused on supporting the growth and direction of the wellness and human performance brands, Truvaga™ and TAC-STIM™.



“We are fortunate that electroCore will continue to benefit from Mr. Errico’s experience in the neuromodulation industry, his understanding of the physiology of the vagus nerve, and his knowledge of the markets and therapeutic mechanisms of our products, despite his absence from the Board room,” said Daniel Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. “He will continue to help advise the Company as it expands its commercial offerings through direct-to-consumer initiatives and maturing clinical programs.”

Mr. Peter Cuneo, Chairman of the Board of Directors, continued, “I would like to recognize and thank Mr. Errico for his past leadership and contributions to the Company during his tenure as a founder, member of management and the Board of Directors. His creativity and drive were imperative to the creation of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation and his ongoing service to the Company will be valued.”

“I am pleased to take on a greater role as an advocate for science and education as the company explores non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation for optimizing neurodevelopment and cognitive function, preserving healthy metabolic function, and improving general wellbeing,” Mr. Errico said.

