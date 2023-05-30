OndeCare Now Offering Flexible In-Home Dependant Care Services in Washington DC
OndeCare has expanded its unique and flexible in-home dependant care services to the Washington DC metro area.CHAGRIN FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OndeCare, a peerless and unique provider of in-home dependant care services, is proud to announce that its services are expanding and are now available to families in the Washington DC metro area. Specially designed and crafted with the lives of busy families in mind, OndeCare offers flexible in-home care on their terms.
Currently, more than 1,000 users in Washington DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia have already signed up at OndeCare.com–some have called it the “white-glove Uber of in-home family care.” As the future of home care, OndeCare is a 2-sided marketplace for families and professional caregivers. Known as Heroes–nurses, teachers, aides, and more–are fully vetted before connecting with families. OndeCare Heroes are highly motivated by flexibility and control of their rates and schedules. This allows them to consistently realize their passion for providing exceptional service. Utilizing today’s technology, OndeCare makes it simple for families to quickly and efficiently book a great caregiver at an agreed-upon rate, all within minutes! By accessing the OndeCare app, scheduling a caregiver for a busy family couldn’t be easier.
Review from Tawanna in Washington DC:
- Tawanna, a new client, posted a job at 11:01 am on Sunday
- She booked her first Hero at 11:36 am to care for her father
- Maria, her first Hero, arrived at her home by Noon that same day
- She now has a team of three (3) OndeCare Heroes caring for her father
OndeCare is pleased and honored to serve clients like Tawanna and her father with exceptional service and quality care in their time of need. OndeCare looks forward to a continued partnership with Tawanna and her father, as well as connecting with other families in the Washington DC metro area.
About OndeCare:
OndeCare is a leading provider of in-home dependent care. Founded to solve the “caregiving crisis” by CEO Niclole Paolozzi, OndeCare’s Hero Force provides customized, quality care to suit each and every family’s specific needs. From children and parents to individuals with special needs, at the heart of OndeCare’s mission is a desire to provide compassionate care and quality service with the help of technological solutions. By utilizing innovative technology and an unparalleled network of fully-vetted and experienced caregivers, OndeCare offers a highly efficient, user-friendly experience when it comes to matching families with the right caregivers for their needs and ensures care is actually fulfilled, too. OndeCare continuously strives to enhance flexible caregiving solutions for today’s busy families.
Kelly Guarnieri
OndeCare
+1 234-567-8911
support@ondecare.com