Instamortgage Named Company Of The Year In 2023 American Business Awards®
INSTAMORTGAGE WINS THE STEVIE® AWARDSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InstaMortgage, a tech-driven mortgage lender licensed in 28 states, was named the winner of the Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year - Financial Services category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. CEO Shashank Shekhar was also named Entrepreneur of the Year in the Financial Services category.
The judges noted, “I would give InstaMortgage a high score for being a disruptive business with a social purpose. The company's commitment to driving minority homeownership and funding more than 70% of its loans to people of color is commendable. It is impressive to see the company's super-sonic growth. InstaMortgage's tech-forward approach and commitment to delivering a radically different mortgage experience is refreshing, as the mortgage industry is notorious for being archaic and slow. The company's focus on educating homebuyers and homeowners through various channels is also commendable. Furthermore, the fact that the company has managed to maintain a positive work environment while experiencing such rapid growth is impressive.”
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
It’s an honor to be recognized as Company of the Year by American Business Awards,” said Shekhar. “I am celebrating this accomplishment on behalf of the entire team at InstaMortgage. Our relentless commitment to offering a digital, faster, and more predictable mortgage experience to homebuyers and homeowners made this award possible for InstaMortgage.”
“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About InstaMortgage
Originally founded in 2008 by Shashank Shekhar as Arcus Lending, the company rebranded as InstaMortgage in 2021. The company has been named to the Inc 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. By combining their superior technology with expert advice, legendary customer service, and competitive rates, they deliver the most modern mortgage experience customized to their client's needs across 28 licensed states.
More details at https://instamortgage.com/
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
