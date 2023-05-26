Manifest Tech Media: Unlocking the Power of FacebookTM Ads for Online Services Business Owners
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aishwarya Soni, founder of Manifest Tech Media, is revolutionizing the way coaches, consultants, and online businesses get a constant stream of clients. With her services and masterminds, entrepreneurs can now find success without years of slogging through organic marketing.
Aishwarya’s process starts by teaching an “omnipresence strategy” to help business owners reach their desired audience in a short space of time. This means utilizing multiple channels such as FacebookTM Ads or content marketing to make sure no stone is left unturned when it comes to finding new customers.
She has already served over 300 Coaches, Consultants, spiritual Entrepreneurs and online service business owners who needed FacebookTM ads to get clients - many even reaching 6 figures as a result of her marketing strategies. Using her own strategies to market her own services, Aishwarya was able to make her yearly paycheck with just one deal.
As an up and coming business consultant and money mindset coach, she has developed an automated lead generation strategy using FacebookTM ads. It allows her clients, and herself, to have a completely booked-out calendar with qualified leads. These clients are generated organically, on autopilot, eliminating the need to dedicate hours to self-marketing.
With a full pipeline of clients waiting for their services, Aishwarya’s clients have the freedom to add upsells or downsells to their offers or even create multiple offers to appeal to a wider range of people.
To learn more about Manifest Tech Media and to book a call, visit https://www.facebook.com/aishwaryasoni05.
Aishwarya Soni
Aishwarya’s process starts by teaching an “omnipresence strategy” to help business owners reach their desired audience in a short space of time. This means utilizing multiple channels such as FacebookTM Ads or content marketing to make sure no stone is left unturned when it comes to finding new customers.
She has already served over 300 Coaches, Consultants, spiritual Entrepreneurs and online service business owners who needed FacebookTM ads to get clients - many even reaching 6 figures as a result of her marketing strategies. Using her own strategies to market her own services, Aishwarya was able to make her yearly paycheck with just one deal.
As an up and coming business consultant and money mindset coach, she has developed an automated lead generation strategy using FacebookTM ads. It allows her clients, and herself, to have a completely booked-out calendar with qualified leads. These clients are generated organically, on autopilot, eliminating the need to dedicate hours to self-marketing.
With a full pipeline of clients waiting for their services, Aishwarya’s clients have the freedom to add upsells or downsells to their offers or even create multiple offers to appeal to a wider range of people.
To learn more about Manifest Tech Media and to book a call, visit https://www.facebook.com/aishwaryasoni05.
Aishwarya Soni
Manifest Tech Media
aishwarya@manifestmarketing.co.in