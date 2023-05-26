Director Xia Baolong visits UM to learn about talent development and promotion of research innovation in higher education institutions

MACAU, May 26 - Xia Baolong, vice chairman of the 13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, today (26 May) visited the University of Macau (UM) to learn more about the university’s latest developments, technological innovation, and talent development. He visited the University Gallery and two state key laboratories at UM, and praised the university for its achievements in talent development and research innovation.

Xia, accompanied by Zheng Xincong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, and Lei Wai Nong, secretary for economy and finance of the Macao SAR government, visited UM. At the University Gallery, UM University Council Chair Lam Kam Seng gave Xia an introduction to UM’s history, campus facilities, educational philosophy, and latest achievements. With the support of the central and Macao SAR governments, UM relocated to its new campus in 2014 and has been leveraging the advantages of its international education setup to continuously innovate its educational philosophy and enhance its talent development system. With these efforts, the university’s academic standing and international reputation have been further elevated in recent years, and many of its academic programmes, as well as its research capacity, have been recognised by the international academic community.

Acting Rector Ge Wei said that the rapid development of UM is made possible by the support of the central and Macao SAR governments. In his introduction to UM’s research layout and industry-academia collaboration, Ge remarked that the university actively responds to the development needs of Macao, the Greater Bay Area, and the country by enhancing competitive disciplines, strengthening its collaboration with universities and enterprises in the region, and continuously advancing research innovation and research results transfer, so as to contribute to the country and support Macao’s adequate economic diversification with its world-class research results.

Xia then visited UM’s State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City and State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI to learn more about their technologies, innovative approaches, cutting-edge research, as well as their training of talent in related professional and interdisciplinary fields.