May 26, 2023

A public inquest into the death of Jordan Norfield will be held June 26 to 30, 2023, at the Coronet Hotel, 3551 - 2nd Avenue West, in Prince Albert.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Norfield, 30, passed away at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert on December 5, 2020. Norfield had been transferred by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital from the custody of the Prince Albert Police Service on December 2, 2020.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Timothy Hawryluk will preside at the inquest.

