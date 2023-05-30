GK3 Capital Wins Gold, Joined by Bank of America and Jackson National on the Podium
GK3 Named One of the Nation’s “Best in Financial Marketing and Communications” at the Financial Communications Society Awards, Also Earning Silver and Bronze
Our mission is to help asset managers succeed at raising assets in a digital world.”ROBBINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 4th, 500 financial marketing, communications, and media professionals from over 115 companies gathered at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City for the 29th Annual Financial Communications Society Portfolio Awards. The black-tie gala celebrated the most creative financial marketing and communications leaders, including GK3 Capital. Winners were selected from among 500+ entries by a judging panel of 40 industry experts. Event sponsors included the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Fox Business, and LinkedIn.
GOLD MEDAL WIN
GK3 Capital earned a gold medal in the financial institutions print collateral category for its media credit fund launch deck on behalf of one of its family office clients. “Our goal was to introduce the deep expertise of the investment team and to educate investors on the intriguing ecosystem of global media finance,” said John Gulino, GK3 Capital Founder, and CEO.
Alongside GK3 in the category, Jackson National Life Insurance took silver, and Bank of America took Bronze. “With GK3 Capital, boutique asset managers can compete with the largest firms in the industry,” added Gulino.
DOUBLE HONORS FOR GK3 CAPITAL
GK3 Capital earned a rare double distinction, winning both Silver and Bronze Medals in the financial institutions digital collateral category. “We strive for excellence across the spectrum of digital communications,” noted Gulino. “This recognition reflects the versatility of our team and the varied clientele we serve.”
Other honorees in the category included Broadridge (gold) and Invesco, BNY Mellon Wealth, and Mizuho America (silver).
HELPING ASSET MANAGERS SUCCEED
GK3 Capital earned its Silver Medal in the digital collateral category for its eBook, Asset Manager’s Guide to Digital Distribution. The eBook accompanies GK3’s video series on the topic. “Our mission is to help asset managers succeed at raising assets in a digital world. We created this eBook and video series to educate asset managers on how to harness the power of digital to strengthen distribution,” said Gulino. Click here to watch the video series and download the eBook.
WINNING BY EDUCATING ADVISORS
GK3 Capital earned a Bronze Medal in the digital collateral category with “The RIA’s Guide to Tax-Favored 1031 Exchanges,” an eBook created on behalf of one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate and finance groups.
“Our client empowered us to create an end-to-end digital distribution process. The content was key. The eBook reflects the level of education our client sought to deliver to financial advisors,” stated Gulino.
WORLD-CLASS TEAM
“We are so proud of our digital and creative team,” added Gulino. “These awards reflect our dedication to the success of our innovative clients.” Other members of the GK3 award-winning team included Rick Lake – Content & Investment Strategist, Tom Venner – Creative Director, Mike Mathies – Content Writer, and Heather Gulino, Tess Grande, and Katie Cosgrove – Account Managers.
ABOUT GK3 CAPITAL
GK3 Capital provides digital marketing and sales solutions for financial services firms seeking to grow assets and revenues. Clients leverage GK3’s unique combination of financial and digital expertise to raise capital with Digital Distribution™.
GK3 CLIENTS INCLUDE:
Asset Managers
Wealth Managers
Alternative Investment Managers
Mutual Funds and ETFs
Fintech Firms
Real Estate Fund Sponsors
