From Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China

AZERBAIJAN, May 26 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

It is my honor to extend to you and through you to the friendly people of Azerbaijan my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the your country’s Independence Day.

I am pleased to see the effective implementation of agreements reached during our meeting in Samarkand in September of last year and the dynamic pace of development of relations between our countries in all areas.

Mr. President, you have repeatedly emphasized the strategic significance of China-Azerbaijan relations, and expressed your intention to strengthen the mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries. I highly appreciate this. I am looking forward to make joint efforts with you to contribute to the healthy and stable development of bilateral friendly relations and cooperation.

I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, progress, strength and power to friendly Azerbaijan, and happiness and tranquility to the people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Xi Jinping

President of the People’s Republic of China