Manchin Announces $249K for Linguistic Research at West Virginia University

May 26, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $249,794 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for a linguistic research project at West Virginia University (WVU). The project will examine the acoustic properties of consonants in different languages.

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with important research projects,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is supporting our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved with this initiative, which will advance our understanding of linguistics and contribute to the professional development of the next generation of language researchers. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our educational institutions across the Mountain State.”